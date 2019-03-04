Trump says Michael Cohen hearing may have sabotaged North Korea summit

Washington Examiner

March 4, 2019

President Trump suggested Sunday that Democrats were partly to blame for his failure to secure a denuclearization agreement with North Korea last week.

In a tweet, Trump pointed to public hearing the House Oversight Committee held with his former lawyer Michael Cohen at the same time the president was meeting with Kim Jong Un in Vietnam.

“For the Democrats to interview in open hearings a convicted liar & fraudster, at the same time as the very important Nuclear Summit with North Korea, is perhaps a new low in American politics and may have contributed to the ‘walk.’ Never done when a president is overseas. Shame!” Trump said.

For the Democrats to interview in open hearings a convicted liar & fraudster, at the same time as the very important Nuclear Summit with North Korea, is perhaps a new low in American politics and may have contributed to the “walk.” Never done when a president is overseas. Shame! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 4, 2019

Trump abruptly walked away from his second summit with Kim in Hanoi after they failed to agree on terms that would see Pyongyang take concrete steps towards dismantling its nuclear weapons and missile programs in exchange for sanctions relief.

Read more

This article was posted: Monday, March 4, 2019 at 6:37 am

Print this page.

Infowars.com Videos:

Comment on this article